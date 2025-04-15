403
Israeli Artists, Soldiers, Urge Government for Hostage Release
(MENAFN) Roughly 1,700 individuals from Israel's artistic and cultural community have endorsed urgent appeals, pressing the authorities to give precedence to the liberation of Israeli captives located within the Palestinian territory, as stated in a report by an Israeli newspaper on Tuesday.
Based on figures compiled by a news agency, close to 3,500 ex-military personnel and currently serving soldiers have added their names to calls for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza since April 10.
These signatories span various military sectors, including different units, brigades, elite divisions, and both current and former members of intelligence services.
A number of high-ranking previous military leaders have expressed support for these appeals. Among them are previous chiefs of staff Dan Halutz and Ehud Barak, with the latter having also served as premier.
