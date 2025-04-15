403
Sandstorm in Iraq Leaves Thousands Hospitalized
(MENAFN) A powerful sandstorm recently struck Iraq, leading to the hospitalization of more than 3,700 individuals suffering from breathing issues, according to a statement from the Health Ministry on Tuesday.
"At least 3,747 people have so far been admitted to hospitals in Baghdad and other provinces since Monday," declared Saif al-Badr, the ministry’s spokesperson, during an interview with a state-run news agency.
Baghdad reported the largest number of patients, with no fewer than 1,014 people treated in hospitals, followed by al-Muthanna in the southern part of the country, which recorded 874 cases.
The ministry spokesperson emphasized that the majority of those affected have already recuperated and been released.
There have been no reported fatalities related to the storm.
"We have not faced any problems in providing medicines, medical supplies, or oxygen," Badr stated, assuring the public that the healthcare system remains equipped to manage the situation.
While sandstorms are a frequent occurrence in Iraq, specialists suggest their intensity and frequency are increasing, largely attributed to global climate shifts.
As highlighted by the United Nations Global Environment Outlook, Iraq ranks as the fifth most susceptible nation to the consequences of climate change.
