R Madhavan Thanks ‘Kesari 2’ Director Karan Tyagi For Inspiring Him To Deliver His Best Performance

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan has expressed his gratitude towards 'Kesari 2' director Karan Singh Tyagi for his immense support and motivation throughout the filming process.

On Karan's birthday, Madhavan penned a heartfelt note in which he revealed how the director pushed him to deliver his best performance in the historical drama. While giving Tyagi a sweet shout-out on his special day, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor shared a candid photo of the director along with some behind-the-scenes pictures featuring the two of them on the sets of 'Kesari 2.'

For the caption, Madhavan wrote,“To the most sincere, hard-working, honest and talented first time director I've ever had the privilege of working with. So happy and privileged to have you in my life @karanstyagi . thank you for all the love and taking care of me and motivating me to give my best. Your hard work was exemplary and you more than deserve all the good name and love that you're getting. So very, very happy for you, my dear.”

Dharma Productions also shared a video montage featuring photos of Karan Singh Tyagi on the film's set, where he is seen interacting with the actors, instructing them, and explaining the scenes in detail. Sharing the clip on Instagram, the production house wrote,“To the storyteller who made history roar again - Happy birthday, @karanstyagi!.”

Karan Singh Tyagi made his directorial debut with "Kesari Chapter 2", a film inspired by the book 'The Case That Shook the Empire' by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The story centers around C. Sankaran Nair and the events following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Not many know that Karan, a Mumbai-based filmmaker, transitioned from law to cinema after earning an LL.M. from the prestigious Harvard University. He reportedly holds memberships with both the New York State Bar and the Bar Council of India and has previously worked at top law firms in Paris and New York, gaining valuable international legal experience before following his true passion for filmmaking.

On a related note, Kesari: Chapter 2 also stars Ananya Panday and Regina Cassandra. Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film was released in theatres on April 18, 2025.