Thailand Arrests Chinese Construction Executive for Building Collapse
(MENAFN) Thai officials have detained a Chinese executive from a company responsible for constructing a 30-story skyscraper in Bangkok, which collapsed last month following a strong earthquake centered in Myanmar, based on the media’s report.
The earthquake, measuring 7.7 in magnitude on March 28, caused the building to fall, resulting in 47 fatalities at the construction site and leaving another 47 individuals missing, as reported by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
The Thai authorities revealed that Zhang Chuanling, a director at the Thai subsidiary of China Railway No. 10, was among four individuals for whom arrest warrants were issued by a Thai court. Three of these individuals were Thai nationals.
Zhang was apprehended at a hotel located in the Ratchadaphisek district of Bangkok on Saturday.
China Railway No. 10 had partnered with an Italian-Thai company, Italian-Thai Development Plc, in a joint venture to construct the State Audit Office tower.
The four individuals identified as suspects are executives from the Thai subsidiary of the company.
A search operation is currently underway to locate the three Thai executives, while investigations by other agencies continue, focusing on issues such as the possible use of subpar steel in the building's construction.
