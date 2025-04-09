Serial Production Of Stadler Passenger Cars Launched In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - AzerNews) The mass production of passenger cars by the Swiss company Stadler has officially commenced in Kazakhstan. The production process began at the "Stadler Kazakhstan" LLP plant in Astana, in collaboration with JSC "Passenger Transportation." This initiative is part of Kazakhstan's broader railway modernization program, aimed at enhancing the country's rail infrastructure,reports.

According to the project details, the first batch of 51 wagons is expected to be delivered to the customer by the end of this year. By 2030, a total of 557 units of rolling stock are planned for production. The lineup will include a variety of cars: compartment and reserved seating cars, specialized cars for passengers with limited mobility, and generator cars.

The Stadler wagons will feature state-of-the-art comfort and safety systems, such as air conditioning, video surveillance, electric heating, and an automatic security system. Notably, the design of the wagons will proudly reflect Kazakhstan's national identity, incorporating the blue and yellow colors of the national flag.

The rolling stock has been specifically designed to withstand Kazakhstan's diverse climatic conditions and the vast distances between cities. Additionally, the plant will offer maintenance services for the wagons for up to 20 years, ensuring long-term operational reliability.

With a production capacity of over 100 wagons per year, the "Stadler Kazakhstan" plant spans more than 31,000 square meters, positioning it as a key player in the country's railway development.

This significant move not only strengthens Kazakhstan's transportation sector but also demonstrates the growing collaboration between Kazakhstan and global engineering giants like Stadler, paving the way for further technological advancements in the region.