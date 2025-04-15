403
Singapore Heads to General Elections as Parliament Dissolved
(MENAFN) Singapore's political landscape shifted Tuesday as President Tharman Shanmugaratnam officially dissolved Parliament, setting in motion the nation's next general election. The Prime Minister's Office confirmed the move, which triggers a carefully choreographed electoral process in the city-state.
Electoral authorities will begin candidate registration on April 23, with the polling date to be announced imminently. A media outlet reports election officials will soon issue formal notices detailing candidate nominations.
The dissolved 14th Parliament, which first convened in August 2020, made history as Singapore's second-longest serving legislative body. Its tenure concluded with six vacant seats in the 93-member chamber, where the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) maintained overwhelming dominance.
This election could see unprecedented competition, with local media projecting up to 11 political parties - including two opposition coalitions - potentially vying for votes. Analysts anticipate the PAP, in power since 1959, will face challengers in all 97 parliamentary constituencies.
A January voter survey identified economic anxieties as the campaign's central issues, with rising living costs and employment stability emerging as top citizen concerns. During the transition period, Singapore's constitution requires incumbent ministers to remain in office until the new Parliament convenes.
The dissolution marks a critical juncture for Singapore's political future, coming amid global economic uncertainty and domestic pressure for policy adjustments. Observers will closely watch whether the PAP can maintain its supermajority as opposition groups mount their most coordinated challenge in recent history.
