Two Hardcore Maoists From Chhattisgarh Surrender In Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), April 15 (IANS) Two hardcore Maoists affiliated with the banned CPI-Maoist surrendered before police and security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Tuesday, officials said.

The surrendered Maoists have been identified as Amarjeet Birjia and Mithilesh Korba, both residents of Balrampur district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, the duo was actively involved in Maoist activities in the Latehar region and were considered key operatives of the squad led by notorious Maoist commander Chhotu Kharwar.

The surrender took place in the presence of Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav and CRPF Commandant Yadaram Bunkar, who welcomed the rebels into the mainstream by garlanding them.

The SP used the occasion to issue a stern warning to other Maoists still operating in the region -- surrender and return to the mainstream of society, or face arrest or elimination in security operations.

Both Birjia and Korba are wanted in several cases, including one registered at the Chhipadohar police station in Latehar. Their decision to surrender is being seen as a fallout of sustained pressure from ongoing anti-Maoist offensives.

Over the past few months, more than 50 Maoists have been killed in encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh alone. The intensified crackdown appears to be having a psychological impact, prompting several cadres to lay down arms.

Just a day before, Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta, while reviewing anti-Maoist operations in Chaibasa, had asserted that the days of Maoists in the state are numbered. "Their end is near, and soon Jharkhand will be free of the Maoist menace," he had said.

As per police records, 13 prominent Maoist leaders are currently on Jharkhand Police's most-wanted list. These include three top operatives -- Misir Besra, Patiram Manjhi, and Asim Mandal -- each carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on their heads.

Other notorious figures on the list include Anmol, Mochhu, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria, Ashwin, Pintu Lohra, Chandan Lohra, Amit Hansda alias Uptan, Jaikant, and Rapa Munda.

The Centre has also taken a firm stance on the issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the government's resolve to eliminate the Maoist threat entirely by March 31, 2026.

Security forces across affected states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have ramped up coordinated operations, keeping up the heat on the insurgents.