China, Japan, Korea Sense Trump Trade War Weakness

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO – Asia is breathing somewhat easier as Donald Trump confronts the limits of his ability to self-immolate the US economy.

Amid historically free-falling markets and an Oval Office intervention by the CEOs of Walmart, Target and Home Depot, the US president is watering down a tariff policy, including a 145% levy on China, that's already rocked the global economy.

It's unclear whether the climbdown, where Trump said this week he would“substantially” pare back tariffs on China in a trade deal, is real or lasting. On Thursday, he blasted China anew on social media for canceling delivery of Boeing-made jets and its role in the continued flow of fentanyl into the US.

But as Trump flinches, it's clear his inner circle is distressed by how catastrophically the tariff policy is going down with markets. Many are coming to the conclusion that the Trump White House's standing will never be the same on Wall Street.

Asian leaders are right to smell blood in the water. In the short run, Japan and South Korea can take a beat as Trump World tries to rally fleeing global investors back around the dollar and US Treasuries.

For one thing, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo now understand just how badly Trump needs a win, any win, on the trade front. This gives two of North Asia's biggest economies greater leverage in talks than they had just a week ago.

For another, Xi Jinping now knows that China's decision to push back instead of bowing to Trump's threats and demands is paying off spectacularly. So is President Xi's free-trade charm offensive from East to West as Trump torches friend and foe alike with arbitrary tariffs and bullying rhetoric.

Asian leaders now have scope to take a breath and regroup as Trump's tariffs - particularly his 145% tax on China - trigger what Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives calls an“Armageddon scenario” for the US.

Recent reports of dissension in Trump's top ranks shed light on his apparent pivot on“Liberation Day” tariffs . They include clashes between anti-China trade advisor Peter Navarro and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spilling out into the open on a near-daily basis.

Yet Trump“blinked” first in his trade war, says economist David Rosenberg, founder of Rosenberg Research. The same goes for Trump backing away from earlier threats to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering rates as recession risks flash red.

“The blinking that the president is busily doing on trade and Powell has unleashed a follow-through on the short-covering rally,” Rosenberg says.

Trump pivoting first contrasts markedly with what China is saying. As Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun puts it:“China's attitude towards the tariff war launched by the US is quite clear: We don't want to fight, but we are not afraid of it. If we fight, we will fight to the end; if we talk, the door is wide open.”