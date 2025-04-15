403
Study Reveals Brisk Daily Tasks May Cut Heart Disease Risk
(MENAFN) A new study from the University of Sydney suggests that everyday physical activities—such as brisk walking, fast-paced housework, or carrying groceries—could offer significant cardiovascular benefits, even for those who avoid formal workouts.
Published on Monday, the study analyzed data from more than 24,000 adults who did not engage in structured exercise. Researchers found that individuals who included moderate to vigorous incidental activity in their daily routines had a notably lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and premature death.
Participants wore activity trackers for one week to monitor their movements. The findings showed that those incorporating more intense daily activities experienced greater heart health benefits, while light-intensity movements had minimal impact.
The study has shown that merely one minute of intense physical activity can provide the same cardiovascular benefits as approximately 3 to 3.5 minutes of moderate exercise. Researchers suggest that for individuals who find it challenging to engage in conventional fitness regimens, elevating the intensity of everyday movements may serve as an effective and practical approach to safeguarding heart health.
