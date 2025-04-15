Eastern Nagaland Is Backward As The British Left It Unadministered: CM Rio

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, April 15 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday asserted that the eastern part of the state is called backward because these regions were left unadministered by the British.

The Chief Minister said that only in the year 1957, its headquarters were established at Tuensang as Naga Hills Tuensang Area, while in the mainland of Nagaland, Christianity came early, followed by education, which is why the eastern Naga areas started very late in education.

Rio graced the 8th Eastern Naga Student Federation (ENSF) cultural dfiesta cum general conference on the theme 'Deliverance through Ethnicity Concord' held at Parade Ground, Tuensang on Tuesday as Chief Guest.

He highlighted that the Union government has declared the Right to Education for all ages, and Nagaland is in the process of providing quality education, which can enable the students to compete with others.

The Chief Minister also asserted that there is so much to be done in the field of education, health care, improvement in roads, communication and infrastructure development in the eastern part of Nagaland, and his government is committed to doing everything for the upliftment of Eastern Nagaland.

He strongly urged every Hohos (a federation of Naga tribes), tribal leaders and national workers to unite and form a strong bond between them for the successful conclusion of the peace talks.

Rio also acknowledged that his government is strongly opposed to the restriction of Free Movement (between India and Myanmar) at the bordering areas (of both sides of the frontiers) inhabited by the Nagas.

He urged the students' communities, administration and Police to be very careful in issuing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Indigenous Certificate to the illegal migrants.

Asserting that Nagas are very lucky because the British have passed an act to safeguard the unique Cultural and Customary law of Nagas, which is being followed till now, Rio urged the student community to protect and uphold the rich historical, cultural and traditional values of the people in the days to come.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Power and Parliamentary Affairs, K.G. Kenye, Minister for Housing and Mechanical, P. Bashangmongba Chang and President of Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) A. Chingmak Chan, among others.

Since 2010, the ENPO has been agitating for a separate 'Frontier Nagaland Territory' or separate state comprising six eastern Nagaland districts -- Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang, inhabited by seven backward tribes -- Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam and Yimkhiung.

Officials said that the state government has also submitted their comments on the third draft of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) in respect of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 6 last year.

Noting that two rounds of discussions have already been held, one in New Delhi and the other in Chumoukedima in Nagaland, a senior official said that substantial progress has been made and the government is hopeful that any remaining concerns of the ENPO will be addressed.