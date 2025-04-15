New Research At ACC25 Shows Daxor BVA-Identified Euvolemic Heart Failure Patients Experience 2.61 Times Better Survival

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Precise Volume Measurement Prior to Discharge Identifies Mortality Risk

Oak Ridge, TN, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced compelling new data presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 74th Annual Scientific Session and Expo held in Chicago from March 29-31st. Research from The Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation® and Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute® demonstrated that hospitalized heart failure patients who received blood volume analysis (BVA) prior to hospital discharge could be used to stratify those with a substantially better survival rate.

The study, "Radiolabeled Blood Volume Analysis during Hospitalization for Acute Decompensated Heart Failure and 1-Year Mortality," presented by Hailey Miedema, research intern, Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation, evaluated 1,237 hospitalized heart failure patients, including 202 who underwent BVA testing within two days of discharge.

Key findings:



Patients confirmed as "euvolemic" (normal blood volume) through BVA showed markedly improved one-year survival rates

In a Kaplan-Meier survival study, a hazard ratio, the risk of the event (in this case, death), is 2.61 times higher in the control group who were hypervolemic (congested) compared to the euvolemic group which BVA could uniquely identify

This clinically significant hazard ratio quantifies survival differences across the entire follow-up period, accounting for both event occurrence and timing and had a very strong statistically significant p-value of 0.002

The direct correlation between blood volume status and survival outcomes persisted even after adjusting for comorbidities Results strongly support the clinical value of objective blood volume measurement before discharging patients with acute decompensated heart failure to ensure successful treatment to euvolemia which only the BVA test was able to determine



Co- investigator Peter M. Eckman, MD, researcher at the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation and cardiologist and heart failure section head at the Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute, stated, "BVA is a great tool to ensure proper decongestion before discharge. This research indicates heart failure patients who achieve BVA-measured euvolemia experience higher one-year survival compared to those with hypervolemia."

"These findings represent a significant advancement in heart failure management and are consistent with numerous prior studies regarding the benefit of BVA in heart failure care" said John L. Jefferies, MD, MBA, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, Daxor Corporation. "By objectively measuring blood volume status before discharge, we can now identify patients at higher risk and optimize their treatment accordingly. This study validates what we've long believed-that precision volume management guided by BVA technology saves lives and improves outcomes for heart failure patients."

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor's innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR

1-516-222-2560

