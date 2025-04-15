Sisecam Brings The Global Glass Industry Together At The 39Th International Glass Conference

39th International Glass Conference

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This year, Sisecam , a global leader in the glass and chemicals industries, is celebrating its 90th anniversary. As part of this milestone, Sisecam hosted the 39th Sisecam International Glass Conference, bringing together leading representatives from the glass industry to share insights and discuss the latest advancements in glass science and technology.

Held in Venice, Italy, the Sisecam International Glass Conference aimed to further advance the unique potential of glass through the contributions and collaboration of all industry stakeholders. With the theme "United to Innovate- Inspire Future," the conference provided an opportunity for academic experts, manufacturers, and suppliers in the field of glass science and technology to exchange innovative ideas. The event featured insightful presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions, fostering meaningful dialogue and partnerships that are essential for driving the industry forward. By bringing together global leaders and visionaries, the conference highlighted the role of innovation in shaping the future of glass production, sustainability, and application across diverse sectors.

Plant of the Future to Lead the Way

Sisecam's CEO, Gorkem Elverici, emphasized the critical importance of collaboration, collective intelligence, and innovation in shaping the future of the glass industry during his speech at the conference. Elverici remarked:“Glass, with its 5,000-year history, has shaped civilizations and remains a unique material that seamlessly combines art and science. Today, it plays a pivotal role in building the future, positioned at the forefront of sustainability and digital transformation. To unlock the full potential of this extraordinary material, we should not only embrace the best practices of today but also pioneer innovative solutions that will address the needs of tomorrow. Since 1985, we have organized the Sisecam International Glass Conference with this very goal in mind. Aligned with this vision, we are committed to reshaping the glass industry by transforming production technologies through our 'Plant of the Future' platform, with a strong focus on digitalization and sustainability. We firmly believe that this initiative, driven by an open innovation approach and collaborative partnerships with industry stakeholders, will spark revolutionary advancements and set new standards for the future of the industry.”

Sisecam's Chief Research and Technological Development Officer, Burak Buyukfirat, emphasized,“The challenges we face today demand collaboration, the sharing of expertise, and the development of bold ideas. By exchanging knowledge, we can accelerate progress and devise solutions that will define the future of the glass industry. This year's conference presents a unique opportunity to drive meaningful change across the entire industry.”

During the conference, key topics including industry decarbonization, materials science, energy efficiency, coating technologies, digitalization, and product design were thoroughly discussed.

About Sisecam

Sisecam is a story of progress...

Founded in 1935 by İş Bankası with the vision and signature of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Sisecam was established to build Türkiye's glass industry. Over the decades, Sisecam has grown from a local initiative into a global player in glass and chemicals.

As the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production, Sisecam is the global leader in glassware and chromium chemicals, among the top five producers in flat glass and glass packaging, and one of the top three producers of soda ash worldwide.

Sisecam operates across four continents and 14 countries, including Türkiye, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the United States. Sisecam plays a pioneering role in flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, auto glass, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling industries. By placing innovation and technology at the core of its operations, Sisecam delivers its products to customers in over 150 countries through its robust supply chain.

Sisecam makes a meaningful difference in its industries with 90 years of expertise, a skilled workforce, and the use of smart technologies. Supported by nearly 24,000 employees, Sisecam is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming one of the top three global producers in its core industries.

With its CareForNext strategy, Sisecam works to ensure the sustainability of the glass and chemicals industries from the perspectives of protecting the planet, empowering communities, and transforming lives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Sisecam is pursuing a better future through technology and innovation and continues its story of progress together with its entire ecosystem.

