IMAT Solutions Launches Next-Generation Saas-Based Health Data Intelligence Platform

- Erick F. Maddox, Executive Director, Reliance eHealth Collaborative GROVE, VT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IMAT Solutions , a leader in real-time healthcare data management and population health reporting, today announced the launch of IMAT Intelligence , its next-generation SaaS-based Health Data Intelligence Platform. This innovative solution transforms how healthcare organizations aggregate, analyze, and act on data by combining advanced technology with human expertise to deliver real intelligence.Designed to break down data silos and overcome the cost and complexity barriers of traditional systems, IMAT Intelligence provides a scalable, interoperable platform that empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their data, driving better patient outcomes, operational efficiencies, and regulatory compliance.Beyond Data: Real Intelligence for HealthcareAt the core of IMAT Intelligence is a smarter, more accessible alternative to traditional Centralized Data Repositories (CDRs), a foundational capability that enables real intelligence. By modernizing the CDR's role with cloud-based agility, tiered pricing, and expert support from IMAT's specialized staff, the platform integrates five critical dimensions of intelligence:.Business Intelligence (BI): IMAT BI Tools deliver real-time analytics and predictive insights, enabling data-driven decision-making..Data Intelligence: Advanced normalization and interoperability ensure seamless aggregation and sharing of data across disparate EHR systems and care settings..Security Intelligence: Built-in HIPAA-compliant safeguards protect sensitive data while enabling secure, cross-organizational collaboration in a HITRUST environment..Artificial Intelligence: Unlock insights from unstructured data (e.g., clinical notes), enhancing care coordination and predictive analytics."With IMAT Intelligence, we're not just delivering data. We're delivering actionable intelligence," said Kurt Garbe, CEO of IMAT Solutions. "By reimagining the CDR as a dynamic, intelligence-driven hub, we empower healthcare organizations to turn raw data into strategic clarity with higher certainty, efficiency, and scalability."Key Features and Innovations.Scalability: Vertical and horizontal SaaS scaling to manage growing datasets with high-speed processing and real-time analytics..Modular Pricing: Tiered pricing options, including add-ons like eHealth Exchange integration and SDOH data access..Turnkey Implementation: Pre-configured dashboards, reports, and compliance tools reduce deployment time and costs..Advanced Searchability: Extract insights from structured and unstructured data (e.g., clinical notes) for deeper care coordination..Seamless Interoperability: Normalize and share data across diverse EHR systems and networks."As a Health Information Exchange serving the full continuum of healthcare across the Pacific Northwest, Reliance is continually expanding the scope of health and social care data integration,” said Erick F. Maddox, Executive Director, Reliance eHealth Collaborative.“Scalability and robust system performance are critical to our mission. IMAT's enhanced business intelligence capabilities enable us to efficiently meet the growing expectations of our participating partners by providing richer, actionable insights. These capabilities directly support proactive, patient-centered care and informed decision-making throughout our community."A Future-Ready Solution for Modern HealthcareAs regulatory pressures and cost challenges intensify, IMAT Intelligence provides a user-friendly, cost-effective platform that delivers measurable business outcomes alongside clinical improvements. Healthcare organizations leveraging this solution can expect to:.Improve Operating Margins through reduced IT overhead, optimized workflows, and data-driven resource allocation.Excel in Customer Experience with unified patient views and predictive analytics that enable personalized, proactive care.Increase Human Capital Effectiveness by automating repetitive tasks and empowering staff with real-time, actionable intelligence.Ensure Compliance and Minimize Risks through built-in regulatory reporting and automated quality monitoringBy integrating technology with human expertise, IMAT delivers Real Intelligence that drives both financial and clinical success -- proving that smarter data management directly correlates to better business and health outcomes.About IMAT SolutionsIMAT Solutions specializes in health data acquisition, normalization, and reporting, supporting programs like HEDIS, STARS, CMS Interoperability, and the 21st Century Cures Act. Founded in 2013, IMAT processes billions of records annually for 3,500+ facilities, 30 million patients, and 35,000 providers. Learn more at imatsolutions .

