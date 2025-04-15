Blast In Kohlu Follows Deadly Attack On Balochistan Constabulary In Mastung
As soon as the news of the explosion broke, law enforcement and rescue teams rushed to the scene to secure the area and provide aid. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
Also Read: Unpaid Labor: Workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deprived of Minimum Wages and Legal Working Hours
This explosion follows a deadly remote-controlled bomb blast earlier today in Mastung, where three personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were killed and 19 others injured. The blast, targeting a truck carrying Balochistan Constabulary personnel, occurred near Khund Mehsoori on Dasht Road, according to security sources.
The series of attacks underscores the growing security challenges in the region and the continued threats faced by law enforcement agencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment