Blast In Kohlu Follows Deadly Attack On Balochistan Constabulary In Mastung

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)- A landmine explosion has rocked the area of Tehsil Kahan in Kohlu District, just hours after a deadly attack on the Balochistan Constabulary in Mastung. According to Levies sources, the blast occurred at Podh in Kahan, resulting in the death of one person. The deceased has been identified as Shah Bakhsh, a member of the Thegiani tribe.

As soon as the news of the explosion broke, law enforcement and rescue teams rushed to the scene to secure the area and provide aid. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

This explosion follows a deadly remote-controlled bomb blast earlier today in Mastung, where three personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were killed and 19 others injured. The blast, targeting a truck carrying Balochistan Constabulary personnel, occurred near Khund Mehsoori on Dasht Road, according to security sources.

The series of attacks underscores the growing security challenges in the region and the continued threats faced by law enforcement agencies.