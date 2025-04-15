Activecampaign Acquires Whatsapp Automation Platform Hilos To Give Businesses Complete Control Of Cross-Channel Marketing

The acquisition extends ActiveCampaign's cross-channel marketing automation capabilities with native WhatsApp messaging

CHICAGO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , a leading marketing automation platform, has acquired Mexico City-based Hilos to expand its capabilities and deliver the most advanced WhatsApp automation solution for businesses globally. This acquisition will help ActiveCampaign's 180,000 customers build conversational experiences specifically designed for the WhatsApp platform, which has over 2.4 billion users and 200 million active business accounts worldwide.

Marketing and sales teams can build stronger relationships by focusing on real conversations and one-on-one digital experiences that drive more meaningful connections. This acquisition positions ActiveCampaign as a market leader in WhatsApp marketing automation, recognizing WhatsApp as an established primary channel for small and medium businesses in Latin America and Europe, with exciting growth opportunities in North America.

"Today's customers have high expectations for real-time, personalized communication, and businesses need automation that matches those needs," said Jason Vandeboom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "By acquiring Hilos, we're expanding our platform to help businesses build conversational experiences on one of the world's most popular messaging platforms. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing powerful, AI-driven marketing automation across multiple channels to make every marketing experience more relevant and effective."

With Hilos, ActiveCampaign's new WhatsApp Messaging capabilities will allow businesses to:



Natively build WhatsApp automations with no-code tools to create personalized 1:1 chat experiences

Improve messaging strategies with real-time insights from user interactions

Track all customer experience touchpoints across multiple channels with a unified two-way conversation inbox Free teams from repetitive tasks so they can focus on driving business results

"We're excited about the potential of using ActiveCampaign to not only personalize our marketing on WhatsApp, but also to enhance the overall integration between marketing, processes, and sales," said Richard Batista, Head of Performance at Camesa. "ActiveCampaign will help us deliver personalized, meaningful interactions at scale - creating a unique experience for our customers. We've really enjoyed this partnership so far and can't wait to see what's next with all the innovation they're bringing to the platform!"

ActiveCampaign will integrate Hilos' technology natively into its platform in the coming months, allowing users to effortlessly build WhatsApp automations from the same interface as their email, marketing, social media, and CRM automations for seamless cross-channel customer experiences.

"We founded Hilos to help businesses connect with customers instantly, using messaging that resonates from the very first interaction-all through WhatsApp. It's not just about speed; it's about meeting people where they are, when they're ready to engage, and making every conversation feel personal," said Florian Raetzer, Co-Founder and CEO of Hilos. "Now, as part of ActiveCampaign, we're excited to take this vision even further, empowering businesses to create more connected, meaningful customer experiences. With intelligent WhatsApp automation built directly into ActiveCampaign, we're bringing together automation, scale, and personalization-helping businesses not only reach their audiences faster but connect with them in more impactful ways than ever before."

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is an AI-first, end-to-end marketing platform for people at the heart of the action. It empowers teams to automate their campaigns with AI agents that imagine, activate, and validate–freeing them from step-by-step workflows and unlocking limitless ways to orchestrate their marketing.

With AI, goal-based automation, and 950+ app integrations, agencies, marketers, and owners can build cross-channel campaigns in minutes–fine-tuned with billions of data points to drive real results for their unique business.

ActiveCampaign is the trusted choice to help businesses unlock a new world of boundless opportunities–where ideas become impact and potential turns into real results.

