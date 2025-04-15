Verona Pharma To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provide Corporate Update
|Verona Pharma plc
|Tel: +1-844-341-9901
| Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor
Relations and Communications
|...
| Argot Partners
US Investor Enquiries
| Tel: +1-212-600-1902
...
| Ten Bridge Communications
International / US Media Enquiries
| Tel: +1-781-316-4424
...
|Wendy Ryan
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. OhtuvayreTM (ensifentrine) is the Company's first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit .
