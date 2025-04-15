403
U.S. Forces Carry out 15 Airstrikes in Yemen's Marib Province
(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. military forces executed 15 airstrikes aimed at the Raghwan and Medghal districts within Yemen's central Marib Governorate, as reported by a local media source.
The media outlet, which is affiliated with the Houthi group, did not disclose any information regarding casualties or the level of destruction caused by the strikes.
There has been no official response from the U.S. government regarding the airstrikes.
Marib, a key province rich in oil resources, remains split between territories controlled by the Houthis and those governed by Yemen's internationally recognized administration.
Since March 15, U.S. airstrikes have reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 123 civilians and injuries to 247 others, predominantly women and children, according to Houthi statistics referenced by Anadolu Agency. These numbers do not account for casualties among Houthi fighters.
US President Donald Trump announced last month that he had commanded “decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthis, subsequently warning that he would “completely annihilate them.”
The Houthis have been targeting commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and Gulf of Aden since November 2023, asserting that these actions are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Although the group temporarily halted its attacks during a ceasefire in January, they resumed hostilities following Israel's renewed airstrikes on Gaza, effectively ending the truce.
