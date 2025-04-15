403
Europe Records Hottest Year on Record in 2024 Amid Severe Weather Events
(MENAFN) A report released on Tuesday by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reveals that 2024 was the hottest year on record for Europe, characterized by extreme flooding, intense heatwaves, and significant glacier loss.
The European State of the Climate 2024 report indicates that Europe continues to be the fastest-warming continent, facing "serious impacts from extreme weather and climate change."
"Every additional fraction of a degree of temperature rise matters because it accentuates the risks to our lives, to economies and to the planet. Adaptation is a must," stated WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.
The report highlights that 2024 experienced the most extensive flooding in Europe since 2013, with nearly one-third of the continent's river systems exceeding the "high" flood threshold. The severe weather resulted in at least 335 fatalities and affected 413,000 individuals, leading to an estimated €18 billion ($20.4 billion) in damages, with 85% attributed to flooding.
Heat-related stress also escalated significantly, as Europe recorded its second-highest number of days categorized as "strong," "very strong," or "extreme heat stress," impacting nearly 60% of the region. Southeastern Europe faced its longest heatwave on record in July, lasting 13 consecutive days and affecting 55% of the area.
"These extreme events led to an estimated 18 billion euros of damages, 85% of which is attributed to flooding," remarked Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S.
Carlo Buontempo, director of C3S, pointed out the year's climatic instability, noting, "We observed the longest heatwave in southeastern Europe and record glacier mass loss in Scandinavia and Svalbard. But 2024 was also a year of marked climate contrasts between eastern and western Europe."
The report concludes that "glaciers in Scandinavia and Svalbard in 2024 experienced their highest rates of mass loss on record and saw the largest annual mass loss of all glacier regions globally," with Svalbard glaciers losing an average of 2.7 meters (8.8 feet) in thickness—the highest annual glacier mass loss recorded globally in 2024.
