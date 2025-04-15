403
Gaza Humanitarian Crisis 'Llikely The Worst' Since Start Of War - OCHA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is "likely the worst" since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the besieged enclave in October 2023, amid a continued blockade on humanitarian aid.
In its latest statement, OCHA said, "The humanitarian situation is now likely the worst it has been in the past 18 months since the start of the war," highlighting that no aid shipments have entered Gaza for a month and a half the longest such period to date.
Israel has barred the entry of humanitarian aid since March 2 and has closed all border crossings into Gaza. Military operations resumed on March 18 following a two-month ceasefire.
OCHA also noted that, due to the closure of crossings and internal movement restrictions, a critical shortage of supplies has forced authorities to scale back and ration aid deliveries
