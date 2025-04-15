403
Pakistan Reiterates Condemnation Of Ongoing Israeli Atrocities In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan renewed its condemnation of the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation forces against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.
The Pakistani people are united on the Palestinian cause, the Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said in a speech during a parliamentary session, reiterating unwavering and continued support for the Palestinian people.
The minister stressed that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice in all international forums against the ongoing Israeli atrocities in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have been waging an aggression against the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 50,983 Palestinians, the majority of whom were children and women, and the injury of 116,450 others, according to a preliminary toll.
