Schumer Criticizes Salvadoran President for Refusing to Repatriate Deported U.S. Resident
(MENAFN) U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply rebuked the Leader of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, for his unwillingness to repatriate a Maryland resident mistakenly deported.
The incident involves Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was erroneously expelled to El Salvador by the Trump administration.
In a public statement, Schumer described Bukele’s remarks as “pure nonsense,” criticizing the Salvadoran leader’s firm refusal to comply with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Bukele had dismissed the idea of returning Abrego Garcia during a meeting with Leader Donald Trump at the White House, responding to reporters by saying, “Of course, I’m not going to do it. The question is preposterous."
Schumer emphasized the legal framework surrounding the case, asserting, “The law is clear, due process was grossly violated, and the Supreme Court has clearly spoken that the Trump administration must facilitate and effectuate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.”
He demanded that Abrego Garcia be brought back to the United States without delay.
Highlighting broader implications, Schumer noted that “due process and the rule of law are cornerstones of American society for citizens and noncitizens alike," warning that disregarding these principles is "dangerous and outrageous." He added, "A threat to one is a threat to all."
Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old man originally from El Salvador, was deported on March 15 alongside numerous individuals accused of gang affiliation from El Salvador and Venezuela.
However, his removal occurred despite an active judicial order in a separate case that prohibited his deportation.
