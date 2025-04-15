Hughes And Eutelsat Partner To Expand High-Speed Low Earth Orbit Satellite Connectivity Across Europe

European Enterprises Now Have a European-Based Option for LEO Satellite Services

MILTON KEYNES, UK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems Ltd (Hughes Europe), a leader in managed network connectivity solutions, announces the availability of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite service. Using Eutelsat's OneWeb high-speed, low-latency, LEO satellite broadband services with Hughes ground equipment, installation, and network management, enterprises across Europe will experience enhanced connectivity from European-based providers.

As an engineering partner, Hughes is developing gateway electronics and the core technology that powers every user terminal in the OneWeb system. Hughes has designed an electronically steerable flat-panel antenna (ESA) specifically for the OneWeb satellite service. Projects are underway in the manufacturing, construction, power generation, and retail sectors. Additionally, government agencies are reviewing the Hughes LEO service for critical infrastructure connectivity.

"Together with Eutelsat we are bringing reliable, high-quality connections to enterprise and government users across Europe," said Christopher Britton, Managing Director at Hughes Europe. "LEO satellite connectivity with the Hughes ESA and the White glove services from Hughes Europe, offer a European based alternative for high-speed, low-latency coverage."

Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit, Eutelsat Group, said, "We are pleased to expand on our longstanding partnership with Hughes to enable the delivery of our Eutelsat OneWeb services to European businesses. High-speed, low-latency connectivity is essential to support critical business functions, and we look forward to providing the connectivity needed to help businesses across Europe thrive and succeed."

As industries and enterprises increasingly rely on fast and reliable internet access, the demand for high-performance satellite connectivity has never been greater. Hughes Europe will integrate Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO technology into its existing broadband portfolio, enabling uninterrupted, high-quality connectivity in areas where traditional networks fall short, ensuring next-generation connectivity for mission-critical operations.

About Hughes Network Systems Limited

Hughes Europe, a subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS ), is a leading provider of managed satellite and wireless communications solutions, serving a diverse range of industries across Europe. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Hughes Europe delivers secure communications anytime, anywhere.

Find out more at

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,500 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL)

Find out more at

Logo -

