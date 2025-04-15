Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invitation To Presentation Of Sinch's Interim Report For The First Quarter Of 2025


2025-04-15 03:00:55
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, will publish its interim report for the first quarter of 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 07:30 CEST. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 14:00 CEST where Sinch's CEO Laurinda Pang and CFO Jonas Dahlberg will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report
Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 07:30 CEST

Time for conference call and webcast
Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 14:00 CEST

Conference call dial-in details
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. There will be an opportunity to ask questions during the conference call.

Webcast and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" sinch/webcas .

The presentation and report will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" sinc after publication.

Please also see href="" rel="nofollow" sinch/financial-calenda for other investor related events.

For further information, please contact
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: [email protected]

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at (STO: SINCH). Visit us at sinch .

The following files are available for download:

20250415 Invitation to Q1 2025_ENG

SOURCE Sinch AB

