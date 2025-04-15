Bullet Curtain: China's Answer To US Drone Swarms In A Taiwan War

MENAFN - Asia Times) China just pulled the trigger on the future of air defense with its new“Bullet Curtain” system-a drone swarm killer that aims to clear the sky with a storm of bullets.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reporte that China recently unveiled its Bullet Curtain system, the world's first close-in anti-drone barrage weapon developed by state-owned Norinco, as revealed in the April 2025 edition of Modern Weaponry magazine.

Unlike traditional single-point interception systems, Bullet Curtain uses 35mm advanced hit efficiency and destruction (AHEAD) ammunition to unleash timed airbursts of sub-projectiles, forming a dense wall of shrapnel that can neutralize drone swarms, cruise missiles, mortar rounds and aircraft.

The system's“plane-to-point” interception method allows for blanket saturation of attack zones-a capability Norinco chief designer Yun Bin has likened to a fly swatter regarding area coverage.

Bullet Curtain integrates radar, optical detection, fire control and management systems into a modular design, enabling compatibility with various platforms, including trucks, armored vehicles, naval ships and fixed installations.

Inspired by Metal Storm, a joint US-Australia concept from the 1990s, Norinco has advanced the prototype into a cost-effective operational system. Its modular adaptability ensures deployment flexibility across diverse combat scenarios.

Amid rising concerns over drone swarm tactics designed to overwhelm traditional defenses, live demonstrations of Bullet Curtain have reportedly proven effective.

Jake Rinaldi and Jake Vartanian highlight the weaknesses of traditional defenses against drone swarms in a January 2025 article for the Strategic Studies Institute (SSI).

The writers mention that China's conventional air defenses, such as the HQ-17 surface-to-air missile and PGZ-95 antiaircraft artillery, effectively target specific unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) types but struggle with small, slow, low-altitude drones, face high costs and rapid ammunition depletion.