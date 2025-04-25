Opposition Stands With Govt On Terror Response: Rahul Gandhi In Srinagar

Addressing the media in Srinagar alongside JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra and senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Gandhi said,“We had a meeting yesterday with the government. The opposition condemned this attack and assured full support for whatever action the government wants to take.”

Gandhi, who arrived in Srinagar today morning, expressed solidarity with the victims and said the intention behind the attack was to divide society.“It is very important that every single Indian stands united. We must defeat what the terrorists are trying to do,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

The Congress leader met one of the injured victims.

“My love and affection to everyone who lost family members. The whole nation is standing together as one,” Gandhi said, adding that targeting innocent people or specific communities in the aftermath of such attacks only helps the agenda of terrorism.

Stressing the need for communal harmony and cautioning against targeting innocent people from Kashmir.“It is sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir in other parts of the country. We must stand together and defeat terrorism once and for all,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now