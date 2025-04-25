Mirwaiz Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Terms Killings As Inhuman Act

In a first of its kind, one-minute silence was observed at the historic Jamia Masjid in the honour of the victims.

Emotionally addressing the congregation, Mirwaiz said the incident had deeply shaken the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This incident broke our hearts. The way people were brutally killed after identification and interrogation, in front of their families-it is beyond belief, and horrifying,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He added,“Who can understand this pain better than us? Those whose loved ones were taken away from them... the people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of religion or background, are crying tears of blood today.”

Calling the killings inhuman, Mirwaiz said the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir stands united in condemning the heinous act.“Our hearts are with the families who lost their loved ones. We pray to Almighty Allah to give them patience and to grant speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

Mirwaiz also raised serious concern over videos and reports of Kashmiri students being targeted in other parts of India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

He termed the attacks“deeply disturbing” and urged authorities to act immediately.

“The administration must ensure the safety and security of all Kashmiris outside the region and stop such communal targeting,” he said.

Returning to the Jama Masjid after a long period of restrictions, Mirwaiz said,“I have been stopped from fulfilling my religious duties, but today I stand here to share in this collective grief and to raise my voice against this heartbreaking incident.”

