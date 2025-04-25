Letter To Editor: Beyond Free Transport, What Kashmiri Women Truly Need

CM Omar Flags Off Free Bus Service For Women Across J&K

I am writing to share my thoughts on the recent announcement by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir regarding free public transport services for women starting April 2025. This step, though well-received by many, calls for a deeper look at its actual impact and long-term relevance.

Women hold a central place in our society, as daughters, mothers, sisters, and caretakers. In J&K, where cultural and spiritual values run deep, women have long carried the dual responsibility of managing homes and contributing to the community when needed. It is only fair that policies aim to support their well-being and empowerment.

While free transport may seem like a welcome move, I believe it doesn't address the more pressing concerns of women in the region. Only a limited number of women, mainly working professionals and a few homemakers, use public transport regularly. Instead of focusing resources on a symbolic gesture, the government could have taken a more meaningful approach to women's welfare.

One such concern is the growing number of unmarried women in J&K. Thousands of women have crossed the traditional marriageable age, many of them now in their 50s, with little hope of settling down. Late marriages, in turn, are often linked to health complications, family breakdowns, and even divorces. Unfortunately, these deeper issues remain overlooked.

Drug addiction, particularly among young men, the potential spouses of these women, is another alarming issue. This has directly affected the lives of many married women who suffer abuse, dowry demands, and eventually divorce due to their husband's addiction. The free transport scheme does little to ease such burdens.

Instead of focusing on symbolic reliefs, the government should consider policies with long-term benefits. For instance, introducing a law to encourage timely marriages could be explored, while also ensuring that young girls receive support to become financially independent by a certain age. This would help them make life decisions with confidence and dignity.

Funds should be directed towards programs that support education, skill-building, and marriage assistance for underprivileged families. More importantly, we need district-level drug de-addiction centres, both public and private, to tackle the root of family disruptions.

If the goal is to build a respectful and safe society for women, then policies should reflect that vision, not just in appearance but in substance. Extending free transport benefits to students and senior citizens instead would be a better use of resources, while simultaneously working towards a robust strategy for women's empowerment.

I appeal to the government, civil society, and private organizations to join hands in drafting a comprehensive plan that truly addresses the needs of women in Jammu & Kashmir, beyond politics, and with genuine purpose.

Sincerely,

Irshad Khan

[email protected]