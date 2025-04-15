South Korea: Search For Missing Worker At Collapsed Subway Construction Site Continues For 5Th Day

MENAFN - IANS) Gwangmyeong, April 15 (IANS) Rescue workers continued their search for a fifth day Tuesday to find a worker missing in the collapse of a subway construction site in the city of Gwangmyeong.

The construction site for the Sinansan Line collapsed Friday, causing a section of the road above ground to cave in and damaging several buildings, Yonhap news agency reported.

All but one worker in his 50s were found safe or rescued.

The search for the missing person continued overnight with 95 personnel and 31 pieces of equipment, including four fire trucks fitted with smoke extraction devices and lamps, according to the Gyeonggi Fire Service.

Seven rescue workers climbed down into the construction site to search the interior but found no signs of the missing worker, officials said.

Rescue workers also cleared wreckage 20 to 30 metres underground and from a container where the missing person was last spotted, but failed to find him.

The container is said to be filled with soil and sand, making it difficult for authorities to search the interior.

"We need to secure a safe entry so that we can place at least a small-sized crane at the bottom of the underground tunnel, which would speed up the search, but the process was slowed down by last night's rain," a firefighting official said.

The missing worker is presumed to be located 35 to 40 metres underground, but his exact location and condition remain unconfirmed.