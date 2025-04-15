Ukraine Conducts Large-Scale Testing Of Ground Robotic Platforms

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Fifty teams from the Brave1 cluster carried out testing of ground robotic platforms in conditions close to combat.

This was reported on Telegram by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“We conducted the largest-ever test of ground robotic platforms in Ukraine. Fifty Brave1 cluster teams tested their developments in conditions as close as possible to real combat. Testing at a training ground is a crucial stage before deployment to the front - it's the best way to understand how a system performs in real-world conditions,” the message reads.

In total, more than 70 domestically produced ground robotic complexes (GRCs) were involved in the trials. The robots had to complete a 10-kilometer course and were also tested for payload capacity and compliance with technical specifications. The conditions were made as challenging as possible - an unknown route and electronic warfare (EW) on frequencies that changed continuously.

Most of the GRCs confirmed their stated payload capacities and demonstrated high performance over long distances. These robots are capable of transporting significant volumes of equipment, supplies, and explosives.

As noted by Brave1, the key advantage of deploying such systems on the front line is their ability to carry much larger loads of supplies, provisions, and explosives compared to drones. Additionally, these complexes can conduct reconnaissance, carry out fire strikes, remotely lay or clear mines, and even hold positions.

Currently, robotic systems developed by Brave1 participants are already being used in combat by various military units.

The next goal is to develop tactics for using robots in logistics and medical evacuation, as well as to create a concept for combat robots with an optimal balance between firepower and mobility.

As reported earlier, Brave1 is a unified platform for cooperation between military tech developers, companies, the government, and the armed forces. It was launched in late April 2023.

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brave1, and the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense met with manufacturers of ground robotic systems. The participants discussed plans and prospects for 2025.