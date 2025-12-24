Pentagon Report Flags China Bid To Improve India Ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with his Indian counterpartS. Jaishankar in New Delhi on August 18, 2025. Photo X

By Yoshita Singh

Washington ~ China probably seeks to capitalise on deescalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control with India to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties, according to a report by the US Department of War.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its annual report to Congress on Tuesday on 'Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2025', the department said that in October 2024, Indian leadership announced an agreement with China.

The agreement was to disengage from remaining standoff sites along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) two days before a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The Xi-Modi meeting marked the onset of monthly high-level engagements between the two countries, where parties discussed border management and next steps for the bilateral relationship, including direct flights, visa facilitation, and the exchange of academics and journalists, it said.

“China probably seeks to capitalise on decreased tension along the LAC to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties; however, India probably remains sceptical of China's actions and motives. Continued mutual distrust and other irritants almost certainly limit the bilateral relationship,” the report said.

In the last few months, India and China have initiated a series of measures to normalise their relations after ending the over four-year military face-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in October last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July, India resumed granting tourist visas for Chinese nationals.

India and China have, in recent months, agreed on several people-centric steps to reset their ties. These include agreement to resume the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, resumption of direct flights, commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and visa facilitation.

The direct flights between the two countries resumed in October.