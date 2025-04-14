403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Official Affirms Keenness On Improving Investment Climate
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 14 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Undersecretary of Finance Aseel Al-Munaifi, reaffirmed on Monday the ongoing efforts to improve the economic environment between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through investment conducive legislations and mutually-beneficial joint projects.
Al-Muaifi made this remark during the second meeting of the Coordination Committee on Investment, Environment, and Infrastructure, which operates under the umbrella of the Kuwaiti-Saudi Joint Coordination Council, held in Riyadh. She co-chaired the meeting together with Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Investment for International Relations Sarah Al-Sayed.
Al-Munaifi urged strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries, as a unified economic entity, and underscored the need to remove barriers before investors in order to boost bilateral cooperation.
On the sidelines of the committee's meetings, a roundtable discussion was held with the participation of prominent business leaders and private sector representatives from both countries. (end)
knsh
Al-Muaifi made this remark during the second meeting of the Coordination Committee on Investment, Environment, and Infrastructure, which operates under the umbrella of the Kuwaiti-Saudi Joint Coordination Council, held in Riyadh. She co-chaired the meeting together with Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Investment for International Relations Sarah Al-Sayed.
Al-Munaifi urged strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries, as a unified economic entity, and underscored the need to remove barriers before investors in order to boost bilateral cooperation.
On the sidelines of the committee's meetings, a roundtable discussion was held with the participation of prominent business leaders and private sector representatives from both countries. (end)
knsh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment