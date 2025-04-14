How Paranormal Beliefs Help People Cope In Uncertain Times

MENAFN - The Conversation) Paranormal beliefs create a sense of control, predictability and comfort in uncertain times, according to academic studies . That doesn't explain why some people find them more appealing than others, though recent studies are starting to offer explanations about why some people feel so drawn to the paranormal.

Paranormal beliefs are convictions in notions beyond what mainstream science can explain, like ghosts or psychic abilities. Surveys show that a large number of people in the US and UK – between about one-third and 50% – hold these beliefs .

Our recent study found that people who feel powerless or uncertain are more likely to believe in the supernatural. This is probably because of the way our brains process uncertainty. When faced with events we cannot control , our minds look for patterns and explanations.

Paranormal beliefs create structured stories that make random events seem intentional. For example, astrology connects planetary movements to personal experiences, giving believers a way to understand their lives. People put their faith in conspiracy theories for similar reasons.

One major reason people turn to paranormal beliefs is to deal with anxiety about life. Realising that life is unpredictable and has an end can be unsettling. Supernatural beliefs provide comfort by suggesting that a higher power controls human destiny.

This perception gives life a sense of purpose and meaning . Stories about ghosts and communication with the dead help people feel connected to lost loved ones. In this way, supernatural thinking helps people cope with fears about the unknown.

Believing in the paranormal can provide comfort for some, but it can be unhelpful in some situations. For instance, a deep belief in supernatural forces might cause someone to blame their problems on supernatural forces instead of looking for practical ways to address them. Indeed, our recent research identified that belief in external supernatural forces that exert control, such as gods or fate, is associated with distress. This type of belief reflects a lack of personal control.

Conversely, our recent study showed that belief in paranormal phenomena centred on personal spirituality, such as astrology or manifesting, is not associated with stress. This seems to be because these kinds of belief emphasise personal control and meaning.

Paranormal beliefs are also influenced by mental shortcuts that shape perception of the world. Pattern recognition is a good example, where people see connections in random events. This explains why people see faces in clouds or someone thinks a series of bad events means they are cursed.

Paranormal beliefs can help people cope with uncertainty. Natalie magic/Shutterstock

Another common bias is when people believe they can influence things that are beyond their control. Often referred to as the illusion of control, a 2024 study showed that this bias also applies to health, like believing in false medical treatments or cures. The researchers found that illusory health beliefs correlated positively with a belief in pseudoscience and negatively with scepticism.

Cultural and social influences

Culture and society can strengthen paranormal beliefs. The way the media depicts supernatural events affects how people see them . Horror films and TV shows frequently portray supernatural beings interacting with the real world . Social media further amplifies these ideas, with people sharing personal stories , videos and experiences online . These shared posts can reinforce beliefs in the paranormal.

When people are surrounded by others who believe in the supernatural, they are more likely to see these ideas as true. Social norms shape these beliefs by setting expectations about what is considered acceptable or real within a culture. If a society widely accepts paranormal ideas, people are more likely to adopt and reinforce them .

Understanding the role of paranormal beliefs can help researchers create a balanced view of the people who subscribe to them. Instead of dismissing such beliefs, it is important to recognise their emotional and personal significance. Particularly, how beliefs shape people's perspectives and coping mechanisms. While they may not align with logic or evidence, the comfort they afford is deeply meaningful to those who hold them. A 2024 study found that paranormal beliefs were not necessarily associated with negative wellbeing and were connected to a sense of meaning in life .

Research has shown that teaching critical thinking and scientific literacy can help people tell the difference between helpful spiritual practices and harmful misunderstandings. Encouraging scepticism and rational thinking allows people to engage with the world in a way that balances hope with reason.

Paranormal beliefs persist because they meet deep psychological needs. Understanding why people believe in the supernatural can lead to more compassionate discussions and help them find better ways to handle uncertainty. Whether or not someone believes in ghosts, the need for stability and comfort is something all humans share.