ICCO Announces 'PR In Cannes' Partners For 2025
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - The International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) will once again be providing a base for the global PR industry during Cannes Lions this year, and has announced its partners and theme for its activity at the festival.
'PR in Cannes 2025' will bring together PR leaders, creatives, and industry professionals for a programme of discussions and panel sessions on the afternoon of Wednesday 18 June, on the Little Black Book Beach. This will be followed by networking drinks for the PR industry on the beach.
ICCO, which has had a presence at the festival for more than a decade, will this year focus all focused on the evolving role of PR in driving business strategy, reputation and bottom-line success, with the theme 'Traditional PR Services Breaking into Solutions for Business.' The full programme will be revealed in the coming weeks.
For 2025, ICCO's partners for PR in Cannes are the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), global measurement body AMEC, media intelligence association FIBEP, Worldcom PR Group, IW Group, Team Farner, Breefcase, Carma, and Global Women in PR. PRovoke Media is the event's media partner.
The event is being organised by Patrik Schober, managing partner of leading Czech agency PRAM Consulting, who told PRovoke Media:“Cannes is the place where we can learn how to combine communications activities with the business goals of our customers, and be inspired about how to break into those solutions and demonstrate our industry's adaptability to modern business demands We have the ambition for PR in Cannes to be the meeting point for the global PR industry at Cannes Lions, from great ideas to networking.”
ICCO's interim CEO Andras Sztaniszlav added:“ICCO is thrilled to have such strong partners supporting this year's event. Each year, we aim to elevate the value we bring to our members and attendees, ensuring meaningful insights and connections. Beyond big agency networks' massive presence at Cannes Lions, ICCO's role is to support national PR associations, networked firms, and independent PR consultants. This year's programme, shaped together with our partners, reflects our commitment to delivering relevant content and fostering strong industry connections.”
To attend 'PR in Cannes', comms professionals travelling to Cannes for the creativity festival must register their interest for a wristband for the Little Black Book Beach before May 23.
Cannes Lions takes place from 16-20 June. PRovoke Media will be hosting a number of roundtable events and podcasts with partners at the event, to be announced soon.
