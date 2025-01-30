Royal Court Chief Checks On Royal Initiative Projects In Karak, Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, who also heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, on Thursday visited several projects implemented under Royal directives in Karak and Aqaba.

The visit, which coincided with the celebrations of King Abdullah's birthday, reflects ongoing efforts to monitor these projects to ensure their long-term sustainability and positive impact on local residents, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During his visit to Ghor Al Mazraa, Issawi inspected the Martyr Salam Al-Aouna Park and Garden, which has been rehabilitated and enhanced with new playgrounds as part of Royal initiatives.

The park, which was inaugurated by Her Majesty Queen Rania in 2018, features a number of facilities, including seating areas, walking paths, a library and a five-a-side football pitch.

Issawi, accompanied by local officials, stressed the importance of maintenance efforts to meet the evolving needs of the community and ensure the park's continued functionality.

In the Ghor Fifa area, Issawi visited a wool production project run by the Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training, which provides employment opportunities for 30 local women.

The project trains women in various crafts such as wool production, weaving, dyeing and embroidery, using locally sourced materials.

This initiative has been expanded following directives by King Abdullah, during a previous visit along with Her Majesty Queen Rania, to ensure that the necessary resources and equipment are provided to encourage growth and create more job opportunities for women.

In the same area, Issawi also visited the Jordan Friends Kindergarten, which was recently expanded and equipped with new facilities through Royal initiatives.

The kindergarten provides free services to 50 children, including uniforms, books and various educational and medical programmes. The project also provides employment opportunities for local women.

Issawi's tour continued in Aqaba, where he visited the Rahma agricultural project in the Wadi Araba region.

The project, implemnted in cooperation with the Wadi Araba Development Company and the Jordan Valley Authority, covers 1,800 dunums and aims to improve living conditions, alleviate poverty and combat unemployment in the area.

The Royal Court chief was briefed by local officials on the progress of the project, which includes the establishment of 90 agricultural units for local families, focusing on the cultivation of potatoes and high quality animal feed.

The project will also provide essential infrastructure, including water reservoirs, wells and an irrigation system to support the agricultural units.

"This inspection tour is in line with His Majesty's ongoing commitment to ensure that Royal initiatives are implemented effectively, sustainably and in a way that directly addresses the needs of citizens," Issawi said in remarks to the press.

He stressed that Royal initiatives have played a key role in transforming local communities and improving services nationwide.

Issawi said that the projects are in line with King Abdullah's vision of sustainable development and social justice, and reflect His Majesty's commitment to improving the welfare of Jordanians across the Kingdom.