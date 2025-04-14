MERLIN SOLAR APPOINTS KENDALL COMBS AS CEO AND IAN VANREEPINGHEN AS CFO

-Combs & VanReepinghen are poised to drive the company's next phase of growth and innovation-

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Solar , a leader in revolutionizing solar renewable energy for mobile environments and rooftops, today announced the appointment of Kendall Combs as Chief Executive Officer and Ian VanReepinghen as Chief Financial Officer. This leadership comes at a time of significant momentum for the company, having nearly doubled its revenue the past two years and achieving 75% YoY growth in the transportation segment. In 2024, Merlin Solar launched its Microgrid Solutions Offering, expanding beyond solar panels to deliver full power systems. With a robust pipeline poised to double Merlin Solar's size in coming years - demand is stronger than ever.

"I've had the rare privilege of experiencing Merlin Solar's success from multiple vantage points, first as a customer, then as an investor, later as a board member, and now as CEO," said Combs. "What first drew me to the company was its product: innovative, elegant, and unmatched in performance. Then, it was the people: a dynamic, passionate team whose energy and commitment are infectious. Finally, it was the opportunity. With the right product and team in place, the path to unlocking our full potential is all about the execution. I am honored to lead Merlin into this next phase of transformative growth."

Combs steps into the role of CEO at Merlin Solar after a distinguished 13 years at Saint-Gobain , the global leader in light and sustainable construction, and both an investor in and a customer of Merlin Solar. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Strategic Business Development, driving growth as well as innovation initiatives. Prior to Saint-Gobain, Combs spent six years spearheading business development at White Peak Real Estate Investment , a Swedish-backed private equity firm focused on third-tier real estate and manufacturing investments within China. He brings extensive experience in P&L management, overseeing businesses with annual revenues that ranged from $10M to $600M. Combs has led strategic initiatives and M&As that exceeded $5B in value. He holds his MBA from Wharton, a Master's from University of Pennsylvania as well as a Bachelor's from University of Texas.

As CEO of Merlin Solar, Combs is focused on accelerating growth, ensuring operational excellence, and enabling seamless execution. He leads the company's overall strategy for employees, customers, and stakeholders, ensuring the right systems and controls are in place to deliver a consistent brand experience. By optimizing execution, Combs empowers the team to expand revenue and profitability, while allowing the founders to concentrate on technology, manufacturing strategy and its customers.

As CFO of Merlin Solar, VanReepinghen brings nearly 25 years of finance, investment, and strategic planning experience across Fortune 500, middle market growth companies, as well as startups. Most recently, he had served as Director of Finance for Lundberg Family Farms , the $150M regenerative organic agriculture and food manufacturing powerhouse. Prior to that, he was the Head of Finance for Thrilling , the Series A vintage and secondhand apparel marketplace. He brings a unique set of experiences in capital intensive industries including Real Estate, Consumer and Retail, Agriculture & Manufacturing at companies including Rodan + Fields , Tory Burch , Estoril Consulting Group, LLC, MasterCard , Peet's Coffee & Tea , Gap Inc. , and others. VanReepinghen brings an extensive US and global network and capabilities within managing heavy financial detail, analysis, and micro-level work.

"From the moment that I spoke with Merlin Solar's Founder, Murali-who gave me a deep dive into the product and shared his genuine enthusiasm and authenticity-I was an instant believer in the company's mission," shared VanReepinghen. "I was equally impressed by our premier backers-including Fifth Wall and Saint-Gobain-who bring immense credibility to the company. It has quickly become clear to me that Merlin's product is not just innovative - it delivers real value, driving significant reductions in energy and resource usage, while easily integrating into existing customer operations. I'm thrilled to support Kendall in scaling the company's products across various channels and expanding its impact."

VanReepinghen will focus on driving Merlin Solar's sustained, profitable and scalable growth. He will guide the team in allocating resources for the highest ROI and act as a strategic advisor to Combs and the rest of the company's management team, ensuring informed financial decisions that minimize risk and maximize reward. He will streamline their reporting, improve processes, and remove barriers to growth, while reinforcing the culture of innovation and collaboration across teams. His expertise will ensure that the company meets its financial goals and positions itself for near- and long-term success.

