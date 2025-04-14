EUR/USD Analysis Today 14/04: Bullish EUR/USD (Chart)
- General Trend: Bullish. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1300 – 1.1245 – 1.1180 respectively. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1420 – 1.1500 – 1.1585 respectively.
- Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1420, target 1.1290, stop-loss 1.1510. Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1180, target 1.1400, stop-loss 1.1090.
- Bullish Scenario: The bullish reversal of EUR/USD may extend if bulls return to break the 1.1440 resistance barrier, followed by peaks at 1.1520 and 1.1600 respectively, if traders ignore the overbought barriers of technical indicators. Bearish Scenario: May occur with the start of profit-taking selloffs for EUR/USD, and the first station for the reversal will require a move towards the support levels of 1.1230 and 1.1180 respectively.
Trading EUR/USD during the shortened holiday week may focus on the reaction to the European Central Bank's policy announcement on Thursday. The announcement will be at 13:15 Saudi time, and the press conference of the Bank's Governor Lagarde will be at 13:45 Saudi time on the same day. Before the announcement, on Wednesday at 10:00 Saudi time, the Eurozone Consumer Price Index readings, which affect the direction of the ECB's policy, will be announced.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewToday, Monday, EUR/USD will not witness important and influential economic data, and therefore, the movement will be based on investor sentiment towards currency trading after the recent global developments.Legal Disclaimer:The content of this analysis reflects the personal opinion of the analyst based on market monitoring and technical indicators. Trading based on this content is the responsibility of the reader, and the website and analyst bear no responsibility for risks arising from the forecasts.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment