Buchanan Secures Office In Prime Location At North Riverside Plaza

CHICAGO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney has opened its Chicago office at 150 N. Riverside Plaza. Built in 2017, the building is located on the eastern side of a two-acre site on the Chicago River's west bank. The office overlooks Wolf Point at the confluence of the three branches of the Chicago River. The site includes outdoor seating areas, a park, an amphitheater, on-site restaurants and a riverwalk.

"Securing this location fulfills an important objective for us in Chicago. The North Riverside building has the resources and accessibility that made it the right fit for our team," said Jim Newell, Buchanan's Chairman and CEO.

"We are excited to make 150 North Riverside our new home in Chicago," said Michael Gaertner, shareholder and head of the Chicago office. "In looking for a new office location, we prioritized ease of access, space for collaboration and room for future growth. We will continue to build the Chicago office and expand the services that we offer to our clients."

Buchanan launched its Chicago office in January 2025 with 15 lawyers and six professional staff joining the firm. The award-winning group was a significant addition to the firm's intellectual property litigation practice group. They handle a wide range of intellectual property disputes including patent, trademark, copyright, unfair trade practices, trade secrets, appellate, and Hatch–Waxman litigation.

