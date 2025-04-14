Umicore - Transparency Notification By Baillie Gifford & Co
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Date of notification
|Direct voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|8 April 2025
|10 April 2025
|4.98 %
|0.00 %
|4.98 %
Notification from Baillie Gifford & Co:
The notification contains the following information:
- Date of notification: 10 April 2025 Date on which the threshold is crossed: 8 April 2025 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 5 % Notification by: Baillie Gifford & Co Denominator: 246,400,000 Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .
About Umicore
Umicore is the circular materials technology Group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy make a real difference. Its activities are organized in four business groups: Battery Materials, Catalysis, Recycling and Specialty Materials. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.
Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore's overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.
Umicore's industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base with more than 11,500 employees. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.5 billion (turnover of € 14.9 billion) in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
