MAB Academy And Ahlex Win 2025 IATA CBTA Center Innovation Award

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that Malaysia Airlines Academy (MAB Academy) and Ahlex were each recognized with the IATA Competency-Based Training and Assessment Center (CBTA Center) Innovation Awards.

MAB Academy, the training arm of Malaysia Aviation Group, was recognized for its immersive virtual reality (VR) training program for dangerous goods handling. The development of this application is a collaborative effort between MAB Academy and the University of Malaya (Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology). Their pioneering solution simulates real-life warehouse scenarios, enabling trainees to safely practice the preparation, classification, acceptance, and handling of dangerous goods. By blending theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience in a virtual environment, the training program significantly enhances engagement, understanding, and operational readiness.

Ahlex was recognized for its immersive training solution implemented within its Digital Training & Experience Center for dangerous goods training. The solution incorporates 3D cargo simulations for both individual and group training, tablet-based checklists, and immersive wall and floor projections. These features enable participants to apply theoretical knowledge in realistic, safety-critical scenarios, supporting the development of critical competencies and improving workforce readiness.

“The safe handling of shipments classified as dangerous goods is essential. This includes handling lithium batteries, which are increasingly present in global supply chains. Handling such products safely requires well-trained professionals. MAB Academy and Ahlex are being recognized with IATA CBTA Center Innovation Awards for their immersive and digital training solutions. The realistic environments they have created for training strengthen safety and enhance compliance. We are proud to count MAB Academy and Ahlex among our network of 214 IATA CBTA Centers and encourage others to follow their example in raising training standards industry-wide,” said Brendan Sullivan, IATA Global Head of Cargo.

“MAB Academy's immersive virtual reality (VR) training program for dangerous goods handling was developed to provide a safe, realistic environment where trainees can build practical skills through simulated real-world scenarios, minimizing risks while enhancing preparedness. It's encouraging to see innovation in training being acknowledged as a key part of improving safety standards within the industry and foster a stronger safety culture,” said Aida Salfaraz Ahmad Fadzil, Chief Operating Officer of MAB Academy.

“As dangerous goods become more common in the cargo environment, it is even more important for training to reflect real-world challenges. Our Digital Training & Experience Center was designed to help participants apply what they've learned in immersive, safety-critical scenarios. This award from IATA supports the shift toward digital and more hands-on, competency-based learning in aviation,” said Isabelle Borli, Ahlex.

Launched in 2023, the IATA CBTA Center Innovation Awards encourage all members of the IATA CBTA Center network to implement solutions that enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability. The awards were presented during the 3rd IATA CBTA Center Conference held at the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) in Dubai, UAE.

The selection process for the 2024 IATA CBTA Center Innovation Award involved an evaluation by an independent jury comprising industry experts, IATA representatives, and independent validators. Entries were judged on their innovation, potential impact on industry priorities and sustainability, user-friendliness, implementation feasibility, and evidence-based effectiveness.