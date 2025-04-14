Fresh Produce Market Size To Capture USD 5,653 Billion By 2034

Ottawa, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fresh produce market size was projected at USD 3,537 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5,653 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% over the expected duration from 2025 to 2034, a study published by Towards FnB a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the fresh produce market is driven by a growing consumer preference for healthy, natural, and organic food choices. Increased awareness of nutritional advantages, a rising urban population, and enhanced supply chain infrastructure have contributed to higher consumption rates. Furthermore, government initiatives that encourage healthy eating habits support the market's growth across diverse areas.

Market Overview:

The global fresh produce market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by heightened health awareness, a rising interest in natural and minimally processed foods, and an increasing understanding of the advantages of incorporating fruits and vegetables into daily diets. Consumers globally are transitioning towards healthier dietary patterns, focusing on nutrient-dense produce like leafy greens, berries, citrus fruits, and root vegetables. Urbanization and improved access to retail and e-commerce platforms have made fresh produce more available, even in previously underserved regions.

Additionally, sustainability concerns and a desire for local sourcing influence purchasing choices and supply chain approaches. Producers and retailers are investing in cold chain logistics environmentally-friendly packaging, and advanced tracking systems to ensure freshness and minimize food waste. With growing demand from both retail and foodservice sectors, the fresh produce market is projected to keep expanding steadily, showing significant growth potential in both developed and emerging economies.

Fresh Produce Market Key Highlights:



By region, North America led the fresh produce market in 2024.

By region, Asia pacific expects the significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

By product type, the dairy segment captured the maximum market share in 2024.

By product type, the fruits and vegetable segments are seen to grow at a notable rate in the market during the predicted timeframe.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment registered the maximum market share in 2024. By distribution channel, the online segment is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major Key Trends in Fresh Produce Market:



Increase in Demand for Organic Produce: Consumers are actively looking for organic fruits and vegetables, driven by health awareness and environmental considerations. This trend prompts retailers to broaden their organic food selections to satisfy the increasing appetite for pesticide-free and sustainably farmed produce.

Growing Adoption of Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA): Methods such as vertical farming and hydroponics are being adopted to boost productivity and sustainability. CEA enables year-round farming, optimal land use, and a lower environmental footprint, addressing the challenges posed by urbanization and climate change. Focus on Sustainable Packaging: The fresh produce sector is transitioning toward biodegradable and recyclable packaging alternatives. This movement corresponds with consumer preferences for environmentally-friendly options and aims to reduce ecological impact, reflecting a wider commitment to sustainability.



Limitations & Challenges in Fresh Produce Market:



Limited Shelf Life: Fresh produce is extremely perishable, necessitating efficient cold chain logistics and prompt distribution. Any delays in handling or transport can result in spoilage, food waste, and diminished profit margins.

Price Instability: Seasonal variations, severe weather events, and disruptions in the supply chain can greatly impact production levels and pricing. This volatility provides challenges for both retailers and farmers to maintain stable prices and a reliable supply. Strict Regulatory Requirements: Adhering to food safety regulations, pesticide thresholds, and traceability standards adds complexity and costs for producers, particularly small-scale farmers, hindering their ability to compete in global markets.



Development of Fresh Produce Platform: Market's Largest Potential

The most significant opportunity in the fresh produce market is found in the increasing demand for organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables, especially among urban and health-oriented consumers. As individuals increasingly focus on wellness and sustainable practices, they seek clean-label, chemical-free produce with transparent origins. This transformation creates opportunities for farmers, retailers, and startups to explore farm-to-table supply chains, indoor farming technologies, and community-supported agriculture (CSA) frameworks. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce platforms and digital marketplaces enables fresh produce to reach larger audiences with added convenience. Leveraging these trends can facilitate long-term growth and market penetration in both developed and developing areas.

Fresh Produce Market Regional Analysis:

What to Expect from North American Countries till 2034?

North America dominated the fresh produce market with the largest market share, attributed to high consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition, strong retail infrastructures, and a well-established cold chain network. Consumers in this region prioritize fresh, organic, and locally sourced fruits and vegetables, supported by extensive availability through supermarkets, farmers' markets, and online grocery services.

Top North American Countries for Fresh Produce Production



United States: The U.S. spearheads the region with high per capita consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, advanced agricultural methods, strong demand for organic produce, and well-established retail and distribution networks. Canada: Canada's fresh produce market is growing, fueled by increasing health awareness, demand for locally grown and organic options, and heightened investment in greenhouse farming and sustainable agriculture to cater to year-round consumption.

Government initiatives promoting healthy eating, such as those from the USDA, further promote the consumption of fresh produce. Additionally, the presence of major players in market and foodservice providers emphasizing health-focused menus drives demand. Ongoing advancements in packaging and preservation also help reduce waste and improve product quality throughout the region.

Asia Pacific to Boom Rapidly: Innovation in the Market to Support the Growth

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the fresh produce market with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by a rising population, increasing urbanization, and greater consumer awareness about the health benefits of fruits and vegetables. Rapid economic advancement in nations such as China, India, and Southeast Asia has resulted in improved living standards and a shift in dietary preferences towards fresh, nutrient-dense foods.

Major Factors for the Market's Expansion in Asia Pacific:



Consumers in Asia Pacific are increasingly embracing healthier lifestyles, which is driving higher demand for fresh fruits and vegetables rich in nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, especially in urban and semi-urban regions.

A rising middle class with increased disposable income is driving the demand for premium, organic, and imported produce, leading to diversification and expansion of fresh produce options throughout the region. The swift expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery platforms is improving accessibility and convenience for consumers, significantly enhancing sales and the market reach of fresh produce in urban areas.



Moreover, government initiatives aimed at promoting agricultural innovation, food security, and rural development are enhancing domestic production. The growth of supermarket chains, online grocery services, and cold storage facilities is also improving access and distribution of fresh produce. These elements collectively position Asia Pacific as a significant growth area.

