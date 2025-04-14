403
President Xi Warns Against Protectionism Amid Rising Trade Conflict
(MENAFN) During his first international trip of the year to Vietnam, Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned that ongoing trade and tariff disputes "will produce no winner."
Speaking in Hanoi, Xi emphasized that protectionist strategies "will lead nowhere," according to an official statement.
His remarks come in the middle of a deepening trade conflict between the United States and China — the two largest global economies.
Recently, the US government enacted tariffs as high as 145 percent on goods imported from China.
In response, Beijing countered with 125 percent duties, signaling that it would refrain from introducing any additional increases.
In addition to the levies targeting Chinese products, the US administration also placed 46 percent tariffs on items imported from Vietnam.
President Xi's visit to Vietnam marks the beginning of a broader tour through Southeast Asia, which includes stops in three countries.
This journey is his first trip abroad in 2025 and his fourth time in Vietnam since he assumed the role of Chinese Communist Party secretary-general in November 2012.
Following his two-day stay in Hanoi, Xi is scheduled to proceed to Malaysia at the request of King Sultan Ibrahim.
He will wrap up the diplomatic tour on Friday with a final stop in Cambodia, hosted by King Norodom Sihamoni.
This diplomatic mission takes place against a backdrop of heightened regional strain and escalating economic clashes with the United States, with both nations locked in a cycle of reciprocal tariffs.
