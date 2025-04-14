Pyramid Global Hospitality Announces The Promotion Of Key Leadership Following The Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer

Pyramid's Current CFO Isaac Hicks Steps into Chief Operating Role, Judy Brigham is Elevated to CFO

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality today announces its chief operating officer, Eric Habermann, will retire this month following seven years with the company and a nearly 40-year career in hospitality. Habermann will be succeeded by Isaac Hicks, Pyramid Global's current chief financial officer.

Habermann joined Pyramid Global in 2018 as the company's chief accounting officer. He became chief operating officer in 2019 and has since led the company's global team in their mission to deliver exceptional experiences for guests and associates and compelling returns for owners and stakeholders.

"It has been an incredible journey and a true privilege to work alongside my talented and passionate colleagues at Pyramid Global," said Habermann. "I'm proud of all that we've accomplished together and will reflect fondly on this chapter of my career. As I prepare to retire from the hospitality industry, I leave knowing our associates, owners and partners are in the most capable hands with Isaac, Judy, and the rest of our exceptional leadership team."

Isaac Hicks becomes Pyramid Global Hospitality's chief operating officer after six years with the company. He was previously senior vice president of business analytics and operational excellence and executive vice president of operations finance and analytics before being promoted to chief financial officer in 2022. Hicks' nearly 30 years in hospitality – from hourly and managerial positions at the property level to home office leadership – along with his strong financial acumen, operational insight, and deep knowledge of the business, make him uniquely qualified to lead Pyramid Global's operations team.

"I'm honored to become Pyramid Global's new chief operations officer and continue building on the strong foundation Eric helped establish," said Hicks. "Working closely with both Eric and Judy has been invaluable and ensures a smooth transition as we continue to grow and innovate across our portfolio."

Judy Brigham, formerly Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance, becomes the newest chief financial officer and Pyramid Global Hospitality's first female CFO. In her 12 years with the company, Brigham has played a vital role in managing Pyramid Global's financial growth, demonstrating her strategic vision, financial expertise, and commitment to the company's values and goals.

"These internal promotions reflect the strength, depth, and succession planning of our full leadership team. This team has played an integral role in the company's success, including the expansion of our global footprint, recognition as a top place to work, and continuation of our goal to be the manager of choice," said Warren Fields, CEO of Pyramid Global Hospitality. "We are grateful to Eric for his outstanding contributions that have helped shape our operational success and strengthen our position as a hospitality industry leader. We are confident Isaac and Judy will guide our teams toward ongoing growth and success."

For more information about Pyramid Global Hospitality and its portfolio of managed properties, which includes the workplace services specialty, PYRAMIDWORKS , and more than 50 independent resorts and hotels in the Benchmark Resorts & Hotels collection, please visit pyramidglobal .

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading third-party hospitality management company known for delivering innovative solutions to some of the world's most prestigious hotels and resorts. Formed by the 2021 merger of three prominent hotel management companies, Pyramid now manages a portfolio of over 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe, with offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, Cincinnati, and London. For more information, visit .

For More Media Information:

The Zimmerman Agency . 850.668.2222

[email protected]

SOURCE Pyramid Global Hospitality

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED