ATR Announces Expanded Investment In Data Center IT Asset Management Services Across The U.S.

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and IT asset management (ITAM) services for over 30 years, today announced a significant investment in enhancing its Data Center IT Asset Management Services throughout the United States. The new Mack Anthem 64T Semi Tractor and AI enhanced Geotab fleet monitoring systems are the latest addition to our fleet. This strategic expansion underlines ATR's commitment to providing state-of-the-art logistics capabilities and comprehensive onsite services to data center operators nationwide.

Comprehensive Onsite Services Tailored for Data Centers

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by data center administrators-especially concerning the secure decommissioning and recycling of sensitive legacy assets-ATR has augmented its onsite capabilities to meet these demands head-on. Additionally, ATR assigns each data center client with their own account manager and Operations Support Specialist to ensure maximum account oversight. Key onsite service offerings include:



Expert Onsite Support: ATR's trained professionals provide optimized value recovery assistance during rack and server decommissioning and enhancement projects. Customized assessments empower you to handpick from a scalable portfolio of on-site services that put our resources where you need them most. This means you can choose services that best suit your needs-ranging from equipment removal and packing for transport, data destruction, value recovery evaluations, to assistance with installing replacement equipment, and much more.

Mobile Equipment Solutions: For facilities without docks, ATR's fleet, including vehicles with lift gates, is fully equipped to bring all necessary supplies and labor for efficient pack-and-ship operations right at the site.

Asset Inventory & Reconciliation Services: ATR offers optional onsite asset reconciliation, capturing accurate inventory and identifying anomalies before equipment leaves the facility, contributing to transparent reporting and improving efficiencies.

O ptional Onsite Hard Drive Shredding: ATR delivers self-contained, portable shredders directly to your data center to securely and irretrievably destroy sensitive data onsite, ensuring complete transparency, robust security, and full regulatory compliance. Scalable Commodity Recovery Programs: ATR's commodity recovery program is a powerful fee mitigation tool, providing a robust and incentivized solution that rewards customers for helping sort and separate enclosures, cabling, non-inventoried e-waste, and other end-of-life electronics. With our program, you gain maximum value from assets that most ITAD providers charge to recycle.



ATR's mission is to transform outdated electronics into profitable assets while assuring clients that every step-from initial pickup through final resale-is executed with precision, security, and environmental responsibility.

Enhancing Logistics Capabilities with Next-Generation Fleet Technology

ATR's ongoing investment includes the integration of top-tier fleet tracking systems utilizing Geotab technology. The Geotab system integrates advanced features into our fleet vehicles ensuring every step of the IT asset disposition process is secure, transparent, and efficient:



Precise GPS Tracking & Real-Time Route Visibility: Each ATR vehicle is equipped with Geotab GPS and video monitoring software, providing real-time satellite location data, accurate route diagnostics, and geofencing capabilities.

Vehicle Health Assessments & Collision Detection: Advanced AI monitoring systems continuously assess engine performance, detect faults, and alert the team to any collision events, ensuring prompt maintenance, enhanced safety, and added assurances shipments are completed on time and in optimal condition.

In-Vehicle Driver Monitoring: Forward and aft-facing cameras monitor driving conditions while providing audible coaching alerts to address driver fatigue or distractions, such as cell phone use. This proactive approach helps maintain high safety standards, and enhanced security monitoring for each route traveled. Secured Data & Advanced Data Capture: With R2v3 and RIOS certified data protocols in place, ATR guarantees that all logistical information is handled with the utmost confidentiality, supporting strict compliance with industry standards.

These enhancements not only improve operational efficiency but also bolster ATR's secure chain of custody for data center equipment. Every shipment is safeguarded through padlocked cargo doors, unique trailer seals, real-time vehicular monitoring, and on-site real-time inventory and data destruction services, ensuring full audit readiness.

Data Center Recycling: Unlocking Value with Sustainability in Mind

The expanded investment reinforces ATR's vision to not only manage assets securely but also to optimize their residual value. By leveraging a transparent profit-sharing program, ATR maximizes the returns on legacy equipment through certified R2v3/RIOS resale and wholesale channels.

This approach supports clients in:



Turning decommissioned data center assets and non-inventoried e-Commodities into profitable, recoverable revenue streams.

Achieving eco-friendly operations through responsible electronics reselling and recycling is a simple click away. Meeting sustainability targets with comprehensive lifecycle management of IT assets.



Commitment to Excellence and Future-Ready Solutions

“Our increased investment in Data Center IT Asset Management Services demonstrates ATR's unwavering commitment to staying ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape,” said Brodie Ehresman, Director of Marketing and Strategic Business Development at ATR.“By integrating Geotab's advanced fleet tracking capabilities and expanding our onsite service offerings, we are poised to offer unparalleled efficiency, security, and value recovery for our clients. We understand the critical nature of managing legacy IT assets, and our enhanced solutions are designed to support our clients' operational and sustainability goals while mitigating risk.”

ATR's enhanced logistics and onsite service portfolio positions the company as a trusted partner for data center operators looking to navigate the complexities of technology refresh cycles, secure data destruction, and environmental compliance.

About Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR)

For more than three decades, ATR has been at the forefront of the IT asset disposition and management industry, offering innovative, secure, and eco-friendly solutions to organizations across the nation. With a fully company-owned fleet of over 60 logistics assets and seven strategically located, R2v3 and RIOS certified facilities, ATR delivers complete lifecycle management-ensuring high recoverable value, robust security, and streamlined operational processes for every client.

