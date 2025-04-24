Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerkosmos Prepares To Launch New Generation Satellite Systems

Azerkosmos Prepares To Launch New Generation Satellite Systems


2025-04-24 05:08:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerkosmos is preparing to launch new-generation satellite systems into orbit, Azernews reports, citing the Acting Chair of the Space Agency, Dunay Badirkhanov, as he said at the Space Technologies Conference (STC2025) held in Baku today.

“These new-generation satellite systems will offer advanced capabilities in Earth observation with high precision, next-generation telecommunications services, and regional connectivity. We are also exploring the prospects of new international missions, including initiatives in collaboration with our partners in Turkiye and other countries,” he said.

Badirkhanov emphasized that significant progress in space cannot be achieved alone.

“Our success depends on a comprehensive vision and joint efforts. STC2025 symbolizes this – it is a platform where dialogue turns into action, partnerships are formed, and the future of the space industry is co-created,” he noted.

MENAFN24042025000195011045ID1109467191

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search