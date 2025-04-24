Azerkosmos Prepares To Launch New Generation Satellite Systems

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerkosmos is preparing to launch new-generation satellite systems into orbit, Azernews reports, citing the Acting Chair of the Space Agency, Dunay Badirkhanov, as he said at the Space Technologies Conference (STC2025) held in Baku today.

“These new-generation satellite systems will offer advanced capabilities in Earth observation with high precision, next-generation telecommunications services, and regional connectivity. We are also exploring the prospects of new international missions, including initiatives in collaboration with our partners in Turkiye and other countries,” he said.

Badirkhanov emphasized that significant progress in space cannot be achieved alone.

“Our success depends on a comprehensive vision and joint efforts. STC2025 symbolizes this – it is a platform where dialogue turns into action, partnerships are formed, and the future of the space industry is co-created,” he noted.