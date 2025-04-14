Donatos Pizza Selects Revmo AI As Preferred Voice Ordering Partner To Enhance Customer Experience And Boost Revenue

Innovative voice ordering technology expected to improve customer experience and drive higher order conversions for 174-store pizza chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza, a pizza franchise famous for its abundance of toppings, announced it has selected Revmo AI, a leading provider of voice AI for restaurants, as its preferred vendor for a new AI ordering system that will automate its phone orders. Rollout to all 174 Donatos restaurants is expected to be completed by May 2025.

The company anticipates that Revmo's voice ordering technology will enhance the guest experience and increase order conversions, ultimately driving revenue across its locations nationwide. Donatos Pizza, anticipating the sunsetting of DoorDash AI's automated ordering features at the end of April, selected Revmo AI following a rigorous vetting process. After comparing capabilities across other voice AI solutions for restaurants, including SoundHound and Kea, Donatos found Revmo's platform to best meet its requirements for improving customer experience and boosting conversion rates.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to better serve our customers and drive our business forward," explained Kevin King, CEO and President of Donatos Pizza. "Revmo's voice AI ordering system allows us to provide a more convenient and consistent experience for our guests. We expect this technology to not only delight our customers but also increase order conversions and revenue across our stores."

The voice AI initiative is a key component of Donatos' restaurant automation strategy, designed to offload routine tasks and enable associates to focus on hospitality. With support from the pizza purveyor's IT team, Revmo's AI ordering system is being fully integrated into Donatos' point-of-sale (POS) platform.

Revmo's voice ordering system stood out for several key differentiators. One highlight was Revmo's proprietary "INSANO Mode" voice engine, which delivers a remarkably human-like conversational experience. The platform also handles complex tasks, including secure credit card processing over the phone and automatic coupon recognition and application. These capabilities, combined with full POS integration, will allow Donatos to offer customers a fast, convenient ordering process via phone while minimizing errors and wait times.

"Donatos conducted thorough evaluations of voice AI solutions, and we're honored they chose Revmo," remarked Ryan Louis, CEO of Revmo AI. "Our mission is to deliver a voice ordering experience so natural and seamless that it genuinely elevates the customer experience while improving operational efficiency for the restaurant. We're excited to partner with Donatos to help them delight their guests and grow sales through this leading-edge solution."

To learn more about Revmo's voice AI ordering system, visit revmo , or contact Revmo to schedule a demo .

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas loaded Edge to Edge® with toppings. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 174 restaurants across multiple states. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations, including select Red Robin restaurants nationwide. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Donatos has earned numerous awards and continues to grow while staying true to its founding values.

About Revmo AI

Revmo AI is a leading Phoenix-based conversational AI company providing voice, text and email automation solutions for the restaurant industry. Revmo's platform employs advanced natural language processing and lifelike voice technology to handle customer orders and inquiries, seamlessly integrating with existing POS and CRM systems. By automating routine interactions, such as phone orders, Revmo helps businesses improve service responsiveness, increase sales opportunities and free up staff to focus on in-person customer experience.

Media Contact:

Meagan DeMenna – VP of Marketing, Revmo AI – [email protected]

(602) 909-2252

SOURCE Donatos Pizza

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED