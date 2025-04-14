Overland AI Unveils ULTRA, A Fully Autonomous Tactical Vehicle For Ground Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland AI today announced the launch of ULTRA, its fully autonomous tactical vehicle.

ULTRA represents a significant advancement in autonomous ground systems, integrating Overland AI's proprietary OverDrive software stack, its SPARK hardware infrastructure, and modular payloads that include uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and counter-UAS systems.









ULTRA, Overland AI's fully autonomous tactical vehicle, integrates and deploys multiple modular payloads, including UAS for reconnaissance and breaching operations.

“ULTRA can navigate environments ranging from dense forests to volcanic ridges,” said Byron Boots, co-founder and chief executive officer of Overland AI.“This empowers the warfighter to win in crucial contested theaters like the Indo-Pacific while keeping them out of harm's way.”

ULTRA features a 1,000-pound payload capacity and a top speed of 35 miles per hour, with a cruising range extending to 100 miles. Its off-road autonomy software, developed through extensive and rigorous testing in the DARPA RACER program, enables uncrewed platform movement in GPS-denied environments across brutal terrain and conditions.









ULTRA is a highly sophisticated yet attritable autonomous ground system that is ready today. Here the vehicle accelerates through complex terrain at high speeds without GPS or prior maps.

What sets ULTRA apart is its versatility across critical ground operations, including integrated reconnaissance operations, direct support of maneuver forces, counter-UAS protection, resupply for humanitarian aid, including food and water, and contested logistics missions. The system's networked capabilities enable seamless communication with warfighters and command nodes through local mesh networks, 5G, and satellite uplinks.

“ULTRA gives commanders an immediately deployable solution for reconnaissance, counter-UAS, and logistics operations,” added Greg Okopal, co-founder and chief operating officer of Overland AI.“The vehicle is backed by resilient, networked communications that extend reach and reduce risk.”









ULTRA supports many use cases and tactical missions for U.S. Armed Forces with a wide variety of payloads for all-domain intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), logistics, counter-UAS, and onboard UAS.

The ULTRA system builds on Overland AI's established relationship with the U.S. Armed Forces, following the company's $18.6 million contract with the U.S. Army and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for the Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program. The company continues to support programs across the Army, Marine Corps, and Special Operations Command.

To learn more about ULTRA and Overland AI's autonomous ground systems, visit .

About Overland AI

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Overland AI is powering ground operations for modern defense. The company leverages over a decade of advanced research in robotics and machine learning, as well as a field-test forward ethos, to deliver advanced autonomy for unit commanders. Hazardous missions in austere and electronically denied environments demand that this technology is reliable and resilient. Overland AI's SPARK autonomy upfit and OverDrive stack enable ground vehicles to navigate off-road without GPS or direct operator control. The company built its fully autonomous tactical vehicle, ULTRA, in-house by integrating SPARK and OverDrive into a modular and attritable platform that is currently in production. Overland AI developed OverWatch, its intuitive C2 interface, to provide commanders with the precise coordination of autonomous ground systems that is vital for complex missions to succeed. Overland AI has achieved the end-to-end integration of ground autonomy, from operator to effect, and is putting this capability into the hands of tactical operators today.

Contact

Cameron Langford

overland@1stprinciples.io

First Principles Communications

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at