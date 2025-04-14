Ambedkar’S Ideas Received Delayed Recognition, Claims Tripura CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 14 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the chief architect of the Constitution, B. R. Ambedkar's ideas received recognition much later than deserved, but the BJP government is committed to follow the path he showed, especially for the upliftment of the backward and poor.

Tripura, along with the rest of the country, paid homage to Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary on Monday.

With solemn tributes and calls to uphold his ideals, the Chief Minister remarked that the contributions of the architect of the Constitution were acknowledged much later than he deserved.

“Our government is committed to pursue the path shown by Ambedkar, especially for the upliftment of the backward and poor,” claimed Saha while speaking at the main event held at Ujjayanta Palace.

The Chief Minister lauded Ambedkar's journey, who, from a poor, socially marginalised background, became one of the most respected figures in Indian history, as a symbol of hope and determination for future generations.

He recalled that Ambedkar, despite facing severe discrimination, played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution and served as the first Law Minister of Independent India.

“Yet, it was only in 1990 that he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna,” he said.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to Ambedkar's vision, the Chief Minister highlighted various welfare schemes being implemented in Tripura, such as free education, scholarships, stipends, hostel accommodations, and other initiatives aimed at empowering the poor and marginalised students and youths.

He also pointed to the bronze statue of Ambedkar installed in front of the state Assembly in December last year under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative.

Addressing the function, Scheduled Caste Welfare and Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das, praised Ambedkar's tireless efforts for social justice and equality.

Das further accused the Congress and Left parties of“misusing Ambedkar's legacy for political gains.”

The Minister questioned their opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act passed by the Modi government, calling it a case of political appeasement under the pretext of constitutional protection.

“The Constitution clearly speaks about the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but when the Modi government takes a step forward, these parties protest under the guise of defending the Constitution,” he said.

He also raised strong objections to recent incidents in West Bengal, questioning whether such protests, with the national flag being disrespected and individuals carrying Palestinian flags.

Coming down heavily on the opposition parties, Das said that the parties claiming to be protectors of the Constitution often ignore the fundamental duties it prescribes for every citizen.