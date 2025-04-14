Joaquin Caparros Signs In As Sevilla Head Coach Till End Of Season

MENAFN - IANS) Seville, April 14 (IANS) Joaquin Caparros signed in as the new coach of Sevilla FC on Monday, after his return to the Nervion dugout was officially announced after the sacking of head coach Xavier Pimienta on Sunday.

The club has reached an agreement with Caparros to lead the team in this final stretch of the campaign, which has seven match days remaining.

This will be Joaquín Caparros' fourth spell in charge of Sevilla FC; initially from 2000 to 2005, and subsequently for two more as substitute coach, in the last four matches of the 17/18 season and in another eleven matches at the end of the 18/19 season.

'We're taking it game by game. First, Alavés, the most important team in the league. That one will end and another will come . Now we want to see a good atmosphere in the stadium, with support for the players. We all need each other, and we all have to do our part to engage the fans.

"Now is the time to add to our strength and for everyone to think about the crest. We are the club that bears the city's name, let that be clear . We are very important all over the world and with many people supporting us. We have to win again, to compete. We have to put on our raincoats, to be all one unit, which is Sevilla FC. When this is over, we'll talk about other things," said Caparros.

Sevilla are currently sitting in 13th place in the point's table, after having lost their previous four games in the league and were eliminated in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey with a 4-1 defeat against second division side Almeria.

Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, president of Sevilla FC, spoke to the media at the official presentation of Joaquin Caparros as the new manager. The Sevilla president added, " the last few hours have highlighted Caparros's willingness to return. He wouldn't let me talk when I called him; he came without hesitation. I would like to thank him, and it is nothing short of commendable. He has plenty of experience and combines the qualities we need now to give the team what it needs at this moment. Joaquin gave everything when Sevilla called him."

"When we signed Garcia Pimienta, we did so convinced he was the ideal fit, and we renewed his contract when we understood we needed to send that message to the group. Now we can't afford to lose four games in a row. It's a mistake, to call a spade a spade, but it would have been irrational to continue making that mistake, but the results have meant he had to be cut. Everything was planned for any kind of contractual situation," he added