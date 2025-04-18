Four Militants Killed In Security Operation In Swat
The operation was carried out based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of extremists (referred to as Khawarij) in the area. During an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, and a cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from their possession.
The ISPR further stated that the slain militants were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region. The military's spokesperson reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan's armed forces to eradicate terrorism from the country.
