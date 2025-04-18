Ukrainian Drones Destroy Enemy Msta-S Howitzer, Two Tanks In Kramatorsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed a Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, T-80 and T-72 tanks, as well as an MT-LB armored vehicle using drones.

The press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram , sharing a corresponding video from the 427th Rarog Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, as reported by Ukrinform.

“In the Kramatorsk sector, aerial reconnaissance units from the Rarog unmanned systems regiment located and eliminated an enemy 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer as it moved into a firing position. The invaders were preparing to strike at our positions, but the enemy artillery system was destroyed,” the statement reads.

Additionally, Rarog pilots successfully targeted and hit T-80 and T-72 tanks, along with an MT-LB armored vehicle.

“The enemy's armored vehicles were eliminated with precision drone strikes,” the Khortytsia group confirmed

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the day, 65 combat clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with fighting still ongoing in five sectors.

Photo is illustrative